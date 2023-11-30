Broadway Training Center Winter Gala 2024: Raise the Roof and Celebrate 32 Years of Theatrical Excellence

In the heart of the historic village of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, Broadway Training Center (BTC) has been a thriving hub of creativity for an impressive 32 years. Nestled in a community that values the arts, BTC has become a beloved institution, fostering talent and camaraderie. This year, on January 6, 2024, BTC invites everyone to join them in celebrating their 2024 Winter Gala at the Hudson Loft in Irvington, NY. However, this year’s gala isn’t just about celebrating together, it carries a crucial theme — “Raise the Roof.”

The Winter Gala is a special occasion, and this year, BTC is delighted to honor Jason & Fiona, the Co-Executive Artistic Directors who have devoted two decades to nurturing the artistic spirit within the community. Their commitment and passion have played a pivotal role in shaping BTC into the nationally awarded theater school it is today.

The evening promises a lineup of spectacular performances by BTC alumni and current students, adding a touch of nostalgia and showcasing the ongoing talent emerging from the school. The gala will also feature delectable food and drinks, live and silent auctions, and raffles, ensuring a night of entertainment, good company, and philanthropy.

Behind the glittering lights and applause lies a pressing concern. The theme “Raise the Roof” isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s a call to action. The historic BTC buildings, dating back to the early 1900s, are facing challenges due to recent heavy rainfall. Urgent repairs are needed to address roof and drainage issues, preventing further water damage to the studios and preserving the creative spaces within BTC.

The longer these repairs are delayed, the more likely permanent damage becomes. Hence, this year’s gala serves a dual purpose – celebrating the arts and raising funds for critical repairs. The community is urged to come together to ensure that BTC remains a vibrant center of creativity, keeping the water outside and the artistic energy inside.

The Winter Gala annually raises funds to bridge the gap in BTC’s operating budget, covering the difference between tuition and ticket sales and the costs of running programs. This year, with the added challenge of urgent repairs, the gap has widened. The BTC family, known for their unwavering support, is called upon to contribute and ensure BTC continues to thrive.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/btcgala2024/welcome, with early bird pricing available until December 18, 2023. The event takes place at Hudson Loft, 2 S Astor Street, Irvington, NY, starting at 6:00 PM on January 6, 2024.

As we raise a toast to 32 years of artistic excellence, let’s also unite to support BTC in overcoming the challenges it faces. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the Winter Gala, lies a commitment to preserving a cultural gem in the heart of Hastings-on-Hudson. Join the celebration, secure your tickets, and contribute to “Raise the Roof” – ensuring that the show will go on at Broadway Training Center for years to come.