Hen Hud Graduate Devin Gordon Pens History of the Amazin’ Mets

The Friends of The Field Library welcomed journalist and Hendrick Hudson High School graduate Devin Gordon to The Field Library in Peekskill for an in-person appearance on July 20, 2021, to discuss his book on the N.Y. Mets, So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazin’ True Story of the New York Mets―the Best Worst Team in Sports.

The Mets lose when they should win. They win when they should lose. And when it comes to being the worst, no team in sports has ever done it better than the Mets.

***

In this hilarious history of the Mets — and a valentine to the art of disaster — Devin Gordon presents baseball the way it really is, not indulging in the romantic reminiscences favored by some other sportswriters.

Along the way, he explains the difference between being bad and being gifted at losing, and why that distinction holds the key to understanding the “magic” of the New York Mets.

***

Devin Gordon is a contributing writer for a number of publications, including The Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine, and ESPN the Magazine. He has served as executive editor at GQ Magazine for eight years and was a writer and editor at.

Gordon grew up in Peekskill, and was voted “Most Stubborn” by his peers in the Hen Hud Class of 1994. After living in New York for more than 20 years, he now lives outside Boston with his wife and two children. One of his parents still lives in Peekskill, and the other lives right across the city line.