Feeling like You’re Missing Out?

“I thought I’d have more time!” the bride-to-be explained. Event venues, caterers, planners, florists, and even tents are booking fast, and far into the future. This bride is planning for fall of 2022, and she’s struggling to find professionals available on her date. As life returns to full activity, and FOMO sets in in earnest, there seems to be a lot of competition to get things done.

Don’t give up! Instead of scrambling to make things work, step back and take a breath. Planning a celebration has a lot of moving parts, but hopefully it’s also a joyful process. Take some time to think about what’s really important to you and your guests, and let all the other details fall into place around those elements.

The fall 2022 bride was feeling led down a path toward a traditional reception, but she had wanted a unique and relaxed day on a Christmas tree farm, surrounded by nature, overflowing with delicious dishes. After some reflection, she’s giving up the typical large, kitchen tent with tiny appetizers, and considering grazing tables and more casual family-style passing, so that her guests can really indulge in the meal and feel satisfied.

As we emerge from the last year, many are considering what changes we want to keep in our lifestyle. Gatherings of all sizes feel more celebratory, but also more relaxed. I’m finding hosts are interested in approaches that highlight the experience for guests – from the flow of the event to the setup of the venue — allowing more time and space to gather and just be together. Menu choices are more innovative as well, as people seek unique tastes and combinations.

It’s a wonderful time to gather, as we head into cooler weather and the beautiful fall colors. And it’s a wonderful time to plan ahead, as we look toward a brighter future.

Renée Kashuba is a private chef, baker, and writer in Tarrytown. Find her online at www.foodmadebyrk.com, Instagram/foodmadebyrk, Facebook/MadeByRK, and Twitter/MadeByRK.