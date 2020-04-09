Croton Coronavirus April 9 Official Update — EMS Guidance & More

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is continuing to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, along with our partners in Westchester County government. The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is continuing to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, along with our partners in Westchester County government.

Our top priority is maintaining the safety and well-being of Village residents.

To that end, we remind all residents to continue to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet from others when outside, and to avoid gatherings.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Croton EMS Creates Public Service Announcements on Gloves & Masks Members of Croton EMS have created two videos to help members of the public understand how to dispose of their latex gloves properly, as well as how to make homemade face masks. Our thanks to our volunteers for their assistance and expertise in making these videos! To access them, please click the links below… Croton EMS Demonstrates Making Homemade Face Masks Croton EMS Demonstrates Proper Etiquette with Gloves

New York State Updates Guidance on Essential Businesses

New York State has updated the guidance surrounding what construction work is deemed essential.

The Village Engineering Department is reviewing this new guidance and will decide which projects can proceed.

To read the updated guidance, please click here and scroll to number 9.

Included in the new guidance is a determination that golf courses, boat launches and marinas are not considered essential businesses.

The Croton Landing and Echo canoe launches are hereby closed and a revised emergency order will be forthcoming from the Village.

New York State on Pause Extended Until April 29 Governor Cuomo has extended New York State on Pause through April 29, 2020. All offices in the Municipal Building will be closed to the public until that time. All recreation programs and committee meetings are cancelled. Many Village services can be accessed online by clicking here

Hotline Phone Numbers: People under self-quarantine or exposure to known case: (866) 588-0195

New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline for mental health counseling: 1-844-863-9314.

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: (800) 942-6906 {Spanish (800) 942-6908)}

New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: (888) 364-3065

New York State Price Gouging Complaints: 1-800-697-1220. Complaints can also be filed online by clicking here.

Westchester County COVID-19 Information: 211 or COVID19FAQ@westchestergov.com

Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health Information, Support and Referral line: (914) 995-1900 or text 914-461-7281 (open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson has put together a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) webpage with information for residents that brings together resources from our partners in the community, as well as from the County, State, and Federal levels of government. Click here to access it.

On behalf of the Village administration and staff, we thank all residents for their cooperation.

We know these are difficult times and we appreciate your assistance in helping to keep everyone safe.