Muffins with a Hill of Blueberries for Spring

The promise of Spring is finally here but the weather is still chilly enough to turn on your oven and bake. These muffin gems will change your morning routine without a lot of work. Imagine your family waking up to the smell of home-baked muffins even on a school or workday – a perfect take-along warm treat.

The muffin recipe below is a winner for many reasons. With lots of variations and time-saving tricks, this will be your go-to muffin recipe.

You can make the batter and store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator for up to a week

You can scoop the batter into a paper-lined muffin tin and freeze them for an even faster morning breakfast treat (no need to thaw them before you bake them just give them an extra minute on the timer).

On the morning you want muffins, just heat up the oven and scoop the number of muffins you need or take a muffin or two out of the freezer to bake. Scoop and bake only what you need.

Blueberry Muffin Recipe (makes approx. 12 muffins)

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar (can add an extra ¼ cup to make them sweeter)

1 cup milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/4 cup melted butter

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350. Put paper liners in the muffin pan for the number of muffins you want to make. In a medium size bowl, hand mix all dry ingredients together. Add the egg, melted butter, milk and blueberries and mix until just combined. It’s okay if your batter is a little lumpy. Bake 15-18 minutes (all ovens vary in temperature – make sure the muffin is springy when you touch the top).

Variations:

Use skim or almond milk instead of whole milk

Leave out the butter and remove about 20 calories (the muffins won’t be as rich)

Use 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips instead of blueberries

Make a streusel topping (1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 2 Tablespoons melted butter mixed until crumbly) and sprinkle on top of each muffin before baking.

Stay Sweet! Susan

Susan O’Keefe is owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson ~ bakedbysusan.com