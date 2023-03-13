A Spring Fruit Galette Welcomes the New Season 

I love anything pie related. A galette is an open-faced pie. It can be put together quickly and is so versatile and beautiful. It has fewer calories than a full double crust pie meaning you can have a second piece or at least have it with fresh whipped cream!

Basic Pie Dough

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1/4 cup very cold water

In a medium sized bowl, whisk the flour and salt together. Add the butter and press the butter and flour between your fingers until there are no visible pieces of butter. Add the cold water and using the palm of your hand, push the dough until it comes together. Divide the dough into two flat pieces, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 15 minutes while you prepare your filling. Take dough out of the refrigerator and sprinkle flour on your counter. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 9-inch circle, turning the dough after every roll to ensure a round circle – it’s ok if it’s not perfect -it’s supposed to be rustic. Use more flour as needed. Roll the second piece out like the first. Gently roll the dough back onto the rolling pin and transfer it/unroll it onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Fillings for the galette are endless. I’ve included one savory and one sweet for you to try.

Apple filling

2 apples peeled, cored, and sliced thinly

2 Tablespoons sugar

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350. Mix the apples with the sugar and cinnamon. Spread the apples in the center of the rolled dough leaving a two-inch border. Fold the dough up over the apples going all the way around the dough pressing lightly each time you fold in. Brush the dough with a beaten egg and sprinkle generously with sugar. Bake for one hour at 350. Let cool slightly before eating.

You can use any kind of fruit. You’ll need about 3 cups, use ginger or nutmeg instead of cinnamon, add lemon zest to the fruit filling for a little zing, replace the flour with cornstarch for a thicker filling, use more or less sugar to taste.

Savory Galette

1 quart grape tomatoes cut in half

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

2 tablespoons olive oil

Mix the tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, and oregano in a bowl. Sprinkle the cheese into the center of the pie round. Place the tomatoes on top of the cheese. Fold the dough up over the tomatoes pressing lightly to seal the dough. Brush the dough with egg wash. You can sprinkle a little parmesan cheese on top of the tomatoes and the dough. Bake at 350 for one hour.

You can use any kind of vegetable. Try using a mixture of zucchini, mushrooms, and thinly sliced potatoes with cheddar instead of mozzarella.

Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. Bakedbysusan.com.

PHOTO CAPTION: A galette has fewer calories than a full double crust pie meaning you can have a second piece. Photo Shutterstock