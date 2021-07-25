Congratulations to the Summer 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Cameron.

Cameron is a Golden Retriever who will turn 1 on July 15th. She comes from a large dog family in Vermont but now lives with her family, including 2 human brothers, in Irvington.

Cameron gets her name from a character in her mom’s favorite movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” While she’s not quite as uptight as her namesake, Cameron Frye, she does love an adventure and hanging out with her dog and human friends!

Cameron and his mom Abby will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

