SPCA Westchester To Host Virtual Gala on November 18th

The Welcome Home Virtual Gala will be featured on SPCA Westchester’s YouTube page starting at 7pm

SPCA Westchester announced its star-studded line up for their Welcome Home Virtual Gala, which is the one online event of the year not to be missed! Viewers will enjoy a behind the scenes tour of their new, state-of-the-art Animal Rescue Center, which opened this past summer. Throughout the Welcome Home Virtual Gala, various wings of the new building will be introduced by a long list of celebrities who support the SPCA’s many life-saving programs.

Special appearances include Broadway star and Tony-Award winner Bernadette Peters, Grammy-winning artist Rob Thomas, musician Paul Shaffer of Late Night with David Letterman, comedian Robert Klein, NHL coach John Tortorella, Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, and many more.

“This year’s Virtual Gala gives us an opportunity to showcase our new home, which is truly an amazing space for our rescue dogs and cats. If you’re unable to visit and take a tour of our Rescue Center, not to worry, we can bring the SPCA to you!” said Shannon Laukhuf, Executive Director. “We encourage all animal lovers to tune in to learn more about the SPCA and to get an inside look at what we do to support our community. And when else are you going to see an Old English Library and Music Room made especially for rescue animals to live in!”

The SPCA is looking to raise critical funds for their many rescue and community outreach programs during this special event. For further details or to support SPCA’s Welcome Home Virtual Gala, please visit spcawestchester.org or contact Lisa Bonanno, Director of Development by email at Lisa@spcawestchester.org. SPCA of Westchester’s YouTube page can be found at YouTube.com/spcawestchester.