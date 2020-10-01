SPCA of Westchester Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Animal Care Campus in Briarcliff

The SPCA of Westchester announced today that it held its highly anticipated groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend with some of the organizations most generous supporters. A very small group was present with safety and social distancing a top priority.

The festivities will be edited into a virtual event to be shared at a later date with additional supporters and featured on the SPCA’s website and social media. The SPCA of Westchester revealed its plan to build a larger, modernized care campus in 2019 during the public phase launch of its Rescue Restore Rebuild Campaign.

The old shelter, which hadn’t been updated since the 1960’s, was cracked and crumbing and many of the dog kennels were not fully protected from the elements. To date, more than $8.2 million dollars has been raised towards their goal of $9.1 million dollars.

“While this wasn’t the groundbreaking ceremony we’d envisioned prior to Covid-19, we wanted to celebrate our progress and share this incredible milestone in the SPCA’s rich history. Many wonderful contributors have so generously given to this lifesaving project and while we could only have a small group attend, we’re very excited to share our virtual groundbreaking online in the weeks ahead.” says Shannon Laukhuf, Executive Director.

The new 27,000 square foot building will feature many upgrades including:

Indoor dog habitats for increased comfort, and outdoor day pens

Luxury 4-story condos and multiple cage-free cattery areas

A state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.

A large indoor space to serve as a training and enrichment center for dogs.

A classroom for humane education presentations to local school children, youth groups and the popular Camp Critter day camp.

To take a virtual tour and learn more about the SPCA’s Capital Campaign, please visit SPCA914.ORG. To discuss gift and naming opportunities email Shannon@spca914.org or call (914) 941-2896 ext. 12.