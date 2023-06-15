Route 9A Development Public Workshop Set for Briarcliff

The New York State Department of Transportation, in partnership with the study steering committee, is seeking input during the development of the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway, Route 9A, Engineering Scoping Report.

Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway, Route 9A Engineering Scoping Report Public Workshop I

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Todd Elementary School

45 Ingham Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to learn about the study, provide input on the corridor vision and contribute thoughts on corridor needs, issues and goals

If you are unable to attend, but wish to provide input to the report’s development, please forward your comments to:

Sandra D. Jobson, RA, RLA, AICP

NYS Department of Transportation

4 Burnett Boulevard

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Sandra.Jobson@dot.ny.gov