Harckham Helps Secure Funds to Purchase Mini-Excavator and Trailer for Briarcliff Manor

New York State Senator Pete Harckham visited the Briarcliff Manor Department of Public Works (DPW) recently to inspect the new model mini-excavator and 10-ton CAM trailer purchased with a $125,000 Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology Program (CREST) grant he secured for the village.

“It is critical that we equip our municipalities with the tools they need to handle projects in a timely and efficient manner,” said Harckham. “This new mini-excavator comes with multiple features to give the DPW greater flexibility on handling projects. The Briarcliff DPW does great work for local residents, and this new piece of equipment will help them uphold their high level of service.”

The mini-excavator represents a significant upgrade from the village’s current excavator, which is 15 years old and has needed an increasing amount of repair work to remain operational. The new excavator is also larger and heavier than the current excavator, which improves the maximum digging depth and increases the lifting power of the machine. The new trailer will be used to transport the excavator from DPW headquarters to project sites in an expeditious manner to minimize project turnaround time.

Briarcliff Village Manager Josh Ringel said, “The new mini-excavator is a much needed addition to the DPW’s equipment inventory and will be a big boost to the department. It is a versatile piece of equipment that will be used multiple times a week for tasks like repairing water main breaks, sewer draining projects and sidewalk repair, to name a few. Thank you, Senator Harckham, for providing the money to invest in this essential piece of equipment.”