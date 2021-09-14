Briarcliff Names Acting Village Manager as Search Nears End

Former treasurer Robin Rizzo has been appointed Briarcliff Manor‘s interim village manager as the search winds down for a permanent replacement for Philip Zegarelli.

Rizzo’s appointment, which begins Oct 1, was announced by the Board of Trustees on Sept. 10.

Zegarelli is retiring Sept. 30 after more than 12 years, although he is expected to continue serving the village in an advisory capacity.

The board expects to name a permanent village manager by the end of October, the culmination of a search conducted by the firm Strategic Government Resources. The Board of Trustees has narrowed a list of 33 candidates down to two finalists.

The salary range for the job is expected to be between $175,000 and $210,000 annually, according to the village. The 2021-22 village budget lists the annual salary as $220,000.

Rizzo, who will be paid $6,500 biweekly, did not submit her name for consideration for the permanent position, according to Trustee Peter Chatzky. Rizzo lives in Pound Ridge.

Rizzo joined the village as deputy treasurer in 2001, and was promoted to treasurer in 2004. She served until about 2016, then later returned until the village hired Kathryn Nivins as treasurer. Rizzo also served as Pleasantville’s deputy treasurer for about a year, and was previously treasurer for the North Salem school district.

“Robin knows the Village well, she knows its finances exceptionally well, and her understanding of municipal law and proceedings will be vital to the stability of our local government,” according to a statement from the village board.