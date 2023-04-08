Briarcliff Manor Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services to Participate in “RecruitNY” Open House on April 23

As part of the annual RecruitNY statewide initiative, the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department (BMFD) will open its doors so residents can learn how they can serve their volunteer fire department.

Volunteer fire departments across New York state have been faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. Like most volunteer fire departments, the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum level of protection for its residents.

As part of RecruitNY Weekend, the BMFD will open its doors on Sunday, April 23 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The department is located at 1111 Pleasantville Road. It will join hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York to raise public awareness regarding the need for volunteers and to highlight the rewards of being a member of a volunteer fire department.

Throughout the event, the BMFD will have free food, conduct tours of the apparatus, give families a ride on the antique fire truck, demonstrate firefighting activities, provide information, and address questions on becoming a member. These activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service. Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, including families with children.

“We welcome the community to join us during the BMFD RecruitNY Open House,” said Chief Vincent Caruso. “This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer firefighters and learn more about the fire service. We are always looking for new members, and it is our hope that after meeting us, more people will be interested in becoming part of our family.”

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is committed to assisting New York’s 1,700-plus volunteer departments connect with their communities and have sufficient members to protect them properly. Established in 2011, RecruitNY is an undertaking of FASNY. It is made possible by the continuing support and generosity of Lincoln Financial Group (LFG). In 2012, LFG announced the introduction of a new National Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) HEROPLUSSM Program. A first of its kind, LOSAP was designed for individual fire and emergency services departments to help recruit, retain, and reward dedicated volunteers with a program that will help boost their retirement readiness.

For more information on the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, visit www.bmfd.org