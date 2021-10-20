Briarcliff Hires Tarrytown’s Joshua Ringel as Village Manager

A Tarrytown official has been appointed as Briarcliff Manor’s village manager, following the retirement of longtime manager Philip Zegarelli.

Joshua Ringel will begin on Nov. 15, replacing Robin Rizzo, who stepped in as interim village manager following Zegarelli’s Sept. 30 retirement.

Ringel joins Briarcliff after serving as the assistant village administrator and deputy village clerk for Tarrytown since July of 2019. Prior to that, he spent four years as an assistant to the village manager of Scarsdale and two and a half years as the deputy chief of Staff within the State Assembly.

The appointment was announced Tuesday on Facebook by Briarcliff Trustee Peter Chatzky. Ringel’s salary will be $175,000. Tarrytown’s assistant village administrator position carries a salary of $97,360, according to the village’s adopted 2021-2022 budget.

Rizzo will return to her role as deputy treasurer and will work with Ringel to assist the transition into his new role.

Ringel is a graduate of the State University at Albany, with a bachelor’s degree in public policy, according to the announcement. He also received his master’s in public administration from the Rockefeller College at the University at Albany.

Ringel is a member of the International City/County Management Association, the New York State Municipal Administrators Association, and the Municipal Administrators Association of Metropolitan New York.

“This is an exciting juncture for Briarcliff Manor,” Mayor Steven Vescio said in a statement. “We are reinvigorating our Central Business District, reenergizing our commercial properties, investing in our parks and recreation facilities, and continuing to improve communications to all residents. Josh will enliven our highly qualified staff with a new energy as our Village becomes even more desirable both for current residents and prospective homebuyers for years to come.”

Ringel is a lifelong resident of Westchester County, having grown up in Hastings-on-Hudson. He currently lives in Croton-on-Hudson with his wife, Joanna.

In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, biking, exploring new cities, gardening, and homebrewing beer.

“I look forward to working with the Board and the hardworking employees of the Village, and meeting members of the community who make Briarcliff Manor an amazing place to call home,” Ringel said in a statement.

Patti Dwyer of Strategic Government Resources led the search effort, which attracted more than 30 candidates for the position.

