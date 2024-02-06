Westchester County Executive George Latimer Celebrates Over $250 Million in Contracts Awarded to Minority and Women-Owned Businesses Since 2018

Westchester County Executive George Latimer proudly announced a significant achievement in economic empowerment, as the Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Program has successfully awarded over $250 million in contracts to registered minority and women-owned businesses over the past five years. Under Program helps connect minority and women-owned businesses to county departments, contract opportunities and free workshops and training.

Latimer said: “We are thrilled to announce that our MWBE Program has surpassed the $250 million mark in terms of economic impact. This achievement reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive and thriving economic landscape. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and fostering a diverse community where everyone can reach their full potential.”

Relaunched in 2018 as an extension of Westchester County’s commitment to creating a level playing field and helping everyone succeed, the MWBE Program and its goals were strategically reinvented with input from a Task Force Committee to foster the growth and sustainability of businesses led by historically underrepresented entrepreneurs. In 2023 alone, over 150 new MWBE businesses registered with the Westchester County MWBE Program.

Westchester County Director of Operations Joan McDonald said: “Through strategic support, our MWBE program has become a catalyst for innovation and lasting positive change within our vibrant community. Reaching this milestone only reaffirms Westchester’s commitment to cultivating opportunities and diversity.”

Westchester County Office of Economic Director Bridget Gibbons said: “This quarter-billion-dollar infusion has not only fueled economic growth but has also empowered diverse entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, resilience, and a more inclusive business landscape.”

The Minority and Women-Owned Business Program is an excellent resource for minority- and women-owned businesses, which may be just starting out or have long been established in the local economy.

The benefits of registering as a MWBE include having your business listed in the County’s online database and having high visibility to County departments, contractors and anyone interested in doing business with MWBEs. MWBEs also receive notification of contract opportunities and special invitations to workshops, seminars and trainings that are meant to help small businesses succeed.

Director of Minority and Women Owned Business Development Martha Lopez said: “The most important thing is to continue letting those that would qualify as MWBEs know that these contracts and support are available. We know MWBEs are often underserved with limited resources. We want to encourage them and let them know the door to Westchester County is open.”

To learn more or to how to register as a Minority or Women-owned business in Westchester County visit:Westchestercatalyst.com/MWBE