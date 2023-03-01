Westchester County Diverse Abilities Job Fair Draws 200 Attendees

Born out of an initiative to combat the nationwide high unemployment rate among people with disabilities, Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed job seekers at the White Plains Library for the second Westchester Diverse Abilities Job Fair on Monday, February 27. Open to all qualified candidates who are differently abled, job seekers were able to request accommodations, connect with White Plains employers and interview on the spot.

Latimer said: “Westchester County is committed to cultivating a workforce as diverse and inclusive as possible, as well as helping create opportunities for job seekers that are differently abled. When an employer strives for inclusivity, it boosts the company culture and helps them retain qualified talent that help them grow and succeed.”

Westchester County Office of People with Disabilities Director Evan Latainer said: “The Diverse Abilities Job Fair provided seekers the opportunity to showcase their unique skills and meet with employers who understand the importance of inclusivity. We were thrilled to provide this opportunity for employers and potential employees alike.

Westchester County Office of Economic Development Director Bridget Gibbons said: “We were pleased to offer Westchester residents with differing abilities the opportunity to once again meet and interview with employers. Recognizing the nationwide unemployment rate for those with disabilities, the Office of Economic Development will continue to look for and create opportunities to help these individuals find employment in our County.”

Westchester County Director of Policy and Programs, Small Business and Chambers of Commerce Shari Rosen-Ascher said: “After the success of our first Diverse Abilities Job Fair, and the feedback we received from both job seekers and employers, we were thrilled to host another hiring event. We are proud to partner with these employers and connect them with talented Westchester residents whose abilities will help create a stronger and more inclusive workforce, and have plans to host two more of these events this year.”

The Diverse Abilities Job Fair is a partnership between the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, the Westchester County Office for People with Disabilities and several local organizations.

Participating employers included: Amazon, New York Power Authority, MHA Westchester, Westchester Human Resources, Westchester County IT, Westchester County Health Department, Liberty Lines, Northwell Health, Jawonio, White Plains Hospital, MTA, VA Hudson Valley Healthcare, NYS Thruway Authority and Yes She Can.

This job fair saw upwards of 200 attendees.