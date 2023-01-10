Westchester County Accepting Applications for 2023 Launch1000 Program Starting in Mid-January

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development today announced that Launch1000, an innovative, fully remote, self-paced program designed to turn concepts and ideas into business plans and startups, will begin accepting applications for its next cohort in mid-January. Westchester County residents who are interested in participating in this year’ program are encouraged to join the list to be notified when the application period opens by visiting https://start.howtostartsomething.com/launch1000/ today.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Launch1000 has become a vital resource for Westchester County residents who are looking to start a new business or nonprofit. In addition to first-class education and skill-building, it welcomes participants into a diverse community of individuals who become collaborators, strategic partners, referral sources and a strong support system for one another.”

Born out of a global pandemic, Launch1000 offers Westchester County residents the opportunity to gain critical business knowledge, connect with mentors and help their idea gain traction. Since its inception, Launch1000 has supported the start of 367 new businesses and nonprofits. The program is led by entrepreneurial expert Pam Hoelzle, who has coached tens of thousands of early-stage entrepreneurs. Launch1000 requires a commitment of 7 to 10 hours per week and is designed for individuals who can commit to steadily working on their idea for the next 6 to 10 months, beginning in March.

A recent economic analysis of the Launch1000 program, conducted by Camoin Associates, found that graduates from the 2022 program alone will create 296 jobs and create $16 million in earnings. Every dollar the County invested in the program in 2022 should generate a return of over $15.00.

Westchester County Director of Economic Development Bridget Gibbons said: “The Launch1000 program is an investment in helping residents to develop sustainable businesses and nonprofits. By providing a step-by-step roadmap for turning their concept into a new venture – and de-risking it – we are able to give residents who have aspired to start their own business an opportunity they may not have otherwise had to create a new revenue stream.”

Westchester County Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Deborah Novick said: “The Launch1000 program is proof that all it takes is an idea to start down the path to becoming your own boss and launching a new venture. To date, we have welcomed 367 new businesses and nonprofits into Westchester County with the support of this innovative program. Many of these ventures are already generating revenue and contributing to the economic fabric of their community.”

Whether an individual is in the infancy of exploring an idea, hopes to create an avenue for working from home, aspires to create a business to support and improve their local community, or already has a concrete business concept, Launch1000 provides the tools to test ideas and move forward. It is also designed to support existing entrepreneurs who are looking to pivot an existing venture. As participants move through the phases of the program, they receive feedback and coaching from experienced entrepreneurs, as well as introductions to relevant organizations and individuals within the Westchester business community. The program is flexible and can be tailored around a participant’s schedule and desired work pace. It is open to residents anywhere in the County. To ensure that a lack of technology does not prevent anyone from applying to the program, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development will provide laptops to residents who need them.

To be notified when Launch1000 applications open in mid-January, visit: https://start.howtostartsomething.com/launch1000/.

Organizations who would like to host an info-session (virtual or in-person) about the program and individuals who are interested in supporting Launch1000 by mentoring participants or otherwise sharing their expertise should contact Deborah Novick at 914-995-2998.

In addition to Launch1000, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development offers a suite of programs and resources to support businesses and entrepreneurs including: Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator, Element 46 Tech Accelerator and other programs.