Waterstone of Westchester Appoints Ossining Resident as Senior Advisor for White Plains Location

Waterstone of Westchester has appointed a new senior advisor to assist with marketing, community outreach and customer service.

Helayne Scheier comes to Waterstone of Westchester in the position of Senior Advisor. She has over 18 years’ experience in the senior living industry.

In her role as Senior Advisor at Waterstone, Ms. Scheier will be responsible for all aspects of internal and external sales and marketing. She will also build relationships with families, clients and prospective families within the community and referral sources.

A resident of Ossining for 30 years, she enjoys live music, film, reading and spending time with her family. Some of her favorite places in Westchester are the Jacob Burns Film Center, Capitol Theatre, and Jazz Forum Arts. She loves the beach, and Cape Cod.

“Helayne brings enthusiasm to the job of Senior Advisor here at Waterstone,’’ said Waterstone of Westchester Executive Director Lauren Freifeld. “Her many years of experience in the Senior Living industry plus her familiarity with the Westchester community make her a perfect fit for Waterstone of Westchester.”

Located on Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, Waterstone of Westchester is an elegant boutique hotel-style community for seniors featuring 62+ independent living residences with best-in-class amenities and services.

Waterstone of Westchester features 132 beautifully appointed residences and supportive services designed to provide seniors with independence, connection and socialization. Residents enjoy a full array of exceptional amenities including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon. Services include chauffeured car service, garage parking and on-site concierge. Gourmet cuisine, which is served in a variety of on-site dining venues, is prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Residents also benefit from access to home care services through an on-site partnership with VNS Westchester that allows residents to receive the assistance they need to stay healthy and engaged.

For more information about Waterstone of Westchester, visit www.waterstoneofwestchester.com or call 914-821-6369.