Waterstone of Westchester and Burke Rehabilitation Launch Education Series

Falls are among the top reasons for emergency room visits. They can irrevocably alter lives, especially for senior citizens who can go from being independent to needing constant care.

That is why preventing falls is a top priority, said Chief Medical Officer Mooyeon Oh-Park, MD, physiatrist at Burke Rehabilitation when addressing seniors at Waterstone of Westchester last week.

Dr. Oh-Park’s presentation was the first in a series of educational programs Burke is planning at Waterstone as part of a new partnership to bring useful health information to its residents.

“Keeping our residents happy and productive is a top priority for us here at Waterstone,’’ said Lauren Freifeld, Executive Director of Waterstone of Westchester, a luxury senior living community in White Plains. “Our connection with Burke and White Plains Hospital is a valuable resource for this community.’’

“We are excited to forge this new educational partnership with the Waterstone of Westchester and share our expertise with its residents,” said Burke’s Executive Director, Scott Edelman. “Burke is a leader in rehabilitation and through this series, we can help participants live safe and healthy lives.”

Dr. Oh-Park stressed how important it is for everyone, but especially older adults to prevent falls. She said that by 2030 adults over the age of 65 will make up 20 percent of the population, and falls will have a marked impact on the state of healthcare. Burke works to help its patients not only recover from falls but strengthen balance and posture to prevent them. Here are some suggestions that Dr. Oh-Park made for preventing falls.