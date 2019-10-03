Tompkins Mahopac Bank to Host First-Time Home Buyers Seminar onOctober 29

To aid its Putnam County neighbors in the home buying process, Tompkins Mahopac Bank (TMB) has partnered with Putnam County Housing Corporation to host First-Time Homebuyers Seminar. Open to the public, the free workshop will be held on Tuesday, October 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Putnam Valley Free Library, 30 Oscawana Lake Road, Putnam Valley, and will cover the available programs and services geared toward homeownership, from consideration to contract.

Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s Mortgage Loan Originator Glenn Wu and Vice President of Residential Lending David Carey, along with a representative from Putnam County Housing Corporation, will be in attendance to walk guests through the home buying process. The expert-led event will include a question and answer session with attendees and a discussion of special first-time homebuyer products and services. Guests will be treated to light refreshments, a complimentary gift item and can also enter to win a package featuring first-time homeowner essentials, including a tool kit, picture hangers, gift cards and more.

“Navigating the home buying process can be taxing for first-timers,” said Carey. “By hosting this seminar, Tompkins hopes to equip folks with tactical tools and resources needed to make their dreams of homeownership a reality.”

For more information, contact Glenn Wu at (845) 278-1068, or GWu@tompkinsfinancial.com.