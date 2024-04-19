Riverfront Yoga Event to Support Open Door and Quality Health Care

Interested in doing yoga on a spring day at the Ossining waterfront?

While at the same time helping to continue the delivery of quality health care to the community?

If so, bring your mats, props and water bottles to Ossining’s scenic Riverfront at Henry Gourdine Park for “Yoga with Dani” on Wednesday, May 15th at 9 a.m. for a fundraiser supporting the Open Door Foundation. A suggested donation is $25.

“In addition to enjoying a yoga session at the waterfront with one of the area’s most popular yoga instructors, you will make a difference by raising much-needed funds to help Open Door continue to deliver compassionate, quality health and wellness services to people throughout the Hudson Valley,” said Laura Mogil, an Open Door Foundation board member.

Danielle (Dani) Locastro is the owner of Heartful Yoga by Dani, which integrates yoga and art modalities for cultivating creativity, healing and self-expression. An artist, textile designer and entrepreneur, as well as a yoga instructor, Dani cultivates individualized practices that are tailored to each student’s needs, and ensures that they are flexible, strengthening, and engaging. She strives to help people maintain wellness, challenge themselves, promote balance, and improve their quality of life.

To register, visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E354282&id=40. For questions, contact Tara Scarduzio at tscarduzio@odfmc.org.