Three Students Receive Computers from Business Networking Group

Three students in need recently received new computers thanks to the generosity of a business group called The Breakfast Club, a Westchester real estate networking group bringing the total number of laptops donated to seven since 2020 when the group decided to help students who were struggling with school assignments due to the pandemic.

“The three recent recipients were filled with gratitude and the whole congregation, led by Bishop Nelson, prayed for the students and for the members of our group. It was so inspiring,” stated Ken Meccia, President of Statewide Abstract and co-founder of The Breakfast Club. The students, Alijah Fitzgerald, Adam Somerville, and Jameek Nelson received the computers on Sunday, September 25th at Inner Faith Church in Yonkers.

The Breakfast Club was founded by Robert Withers of M1 Capital and Kenneth Meccia of Statewide Abstract in 2018. Since inception the group has sought to not only network with each other but help organizations and individuals in need. Each meeting begins with a discussion of the philanthropic efforts before any business is discussed.

Past donations include a $500 donation to General Needs, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping homeless Veterans and their families. The money went to purchase 20 winter coats for Veterans. Last Christmas the group donated toys to Toys for Tots. In August of 2021, the group established a GoFundMe page for one of their members who was diagnosed with ALS raising nearly $100,000 and they have also made donations to Feeding Westchester and New Rochelle Hospital ICU. Many members of the group also support the annual golf outing hosted by Statewide Abstract to benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital which has raised over $200,000.

The group meets every other week to share real estate and financial news. For more information contact Robert Withers at rwithers@mortgage1.com or Ken Meccia at kmeccia@statewidea.com.