Taking Care of Business: Anika Fatouros Photography Is Ready for Your Closeup 

After running her business out of her Ossining home the past seven years, entrepreneur and photographer Anika Fatouros held an April ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the grand opening of her new studio in Peekskill — “Anika Fatouros Photography.”

She says the studio “Strives for an empowering experience focusing on portraits and boudoir.”

Anika is available for weddings, maternity, and headshots. The studio showcases a variety of framed pieces, canvas, and custom-designed albums.

Services include complimentary consultations to plan and guide clients in designing their ideal portrait session.

In addition to having family in Peekskill, Anika chose it because “I love the creative atmosphere of the town.”

Anika Fatouros Photography, 1006 Brown Street, Suite 204, Peekskill, NY 10566 (By appointment only)