Statement from the Landmark Diner Owner – “We Will Rebuild”

Following is a statement from the Thanos Restaurant Group.

Today has been a difficult day for the Landmark Diner team and the entire Thanos Restaurant Group family. This morning, a raging fire destroyed the beloved diner in Ossining, NY.

“Thank you to the first responders that came to the scene and valiantly fought the intense fire. We are also thankful for the huge outpouring from the Ossining and Briarcliff Manor communities, including the Gullotta House and the many local officials that have reached out to us,” said Ari Thanos, the Diner owner for the past 17 years.

Landmark staff will have the opportunity to work at one of the other Thanos Restaurant Group locations, which are The Stamford in Stamford, CT and The Mirage Restaurant & Café in New Rochelle, NY. The Gullotta House, a non-profit that provides aid to residents of Westchester County who face hardships, is accepting donations that will go to the Landmark employees. “The community will rally for Landmark Diner employees and their families,” said Matthew Gullotta, founder and President of the Gullotta House charity. “Ari Thanos and his staff have very generously given to all of us for years. It’s time for us to band together and help this family in need! All donations received will go to the employees who are now without work or an income.”

The Landmark will have to be demolished but Ari plans to rebuild. “We will rally through this tragedy and come out on the other side stronger than before. The show must go on, and so, we will rebuild our much-loved diner into a true ‘Landmark’ again.” The Landmark has been a popular location on the Ossining/Briarcliff Manor border for many years and is well known as a business that supports the local community.

The Thanos Restaurant Group, established by Ari Thanos, currently operates The Stamford in Stamford, CT, The Landmark Diner in Ossining, NY and The Mirage Restaurant & Café in New Rochelle, NY. In November of 2019 the group will continue to expand when they handle all food and beverage service at Sterling Farms Public Golf Course in Stamford, CT including three different restaurants onsite at the golf course. Restaurants by The Thanos Group not only provide great food and service but they make it a top priority to surround themselves with good people and to foster mutual respect within the team they have built. Their success has also come from building relationships one customer at a time and caring for the local communities that their restaurants serve.

Donations for Landmark employees can be made at the Gullotta House website https://gullottahouse.org/