ShopRite Donates $140,883 to Support Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

ShopRite announced today that its annual Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign raised $140,883.55 to benefit Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. Twenty-seven ShopRite stores throughout the Hudson Valley collected donations at checkout from April 14 – April 27. The funds raised will help support Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley and its mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since its inception in 1986, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has granted more than 3,200 wishes for children in the Hudson Valley region. To date, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. has raised over $930,000 for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

“ShopRite Supermarkets is honored to partner with Make-A-Wish of Hudson Valley,” said Steve Savas, President & Chief Executive Officer, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. “This organization that does such important work for exceptional children and who shares our commitment to make a difference in the communities in which we operate. We look forward to the future continuing our successful fundraising and supporting of Make-A-Wish of Hudson Valley.”

“We are extremely grateful for ShopRite’s generosity and support of our chapter through the years,” said Kristine Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. “In total, over the last eight years, ShopRite has raised over $930,000 for our chapter, which is equivalent to granting about 93 wishes. Together, with the help of ShopRite and its customers, we are able to make more wishes come true for many more children and their families.”

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley serves eight counties in New York including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. Since its founding in 1986, they have granted over 3,200 wishes for children in the community so far and currently have close to 200 wishes in the pipeline waiting to be granted; the chapter expects to grant 140 wishes by the end of August, the most in their chapter history.