Peekskill Farmers Market Opens June 5

Expanded Vendors, and Updated Covid Protocols Mark Opening of 31st Annual Market

The Peekskill Farmers Market, a staple in the Peekskill community for more than 30 years, will open on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 8am to 2pm, on Bank Street in Downtown Peekskill. The market, presented by the Peekskill Business Improvement District (BID), provides a fresh alternative food source for downtown residents and visitors and increases foot traffic into downtown businesses, and now sports a new branded logo.

The Market is held every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, rain or shine. Free parking is available at metered spaces on street, in surface lots, and in parking garages on Saturdays.

There are many returning vendors and several new ones. Fresh vegetables, fruits, delicious pickles, olives, fresh baked goods, seafood, cheeses, grass fed beef and organic meats, farm fresh eggs, spices, flowers, handmade soaps, fragrant lotions, organic dog treats, and so much more will be available at the market.

Weekly participating vendors will be announced on the Peekskill Farmers Market Facebook page. Not all vendors participate every week.

“In accordance with the most recent guidelines, we are changing many of the Covid precautions implemented last year. Attendees are asked to follow current guidelines and be respectful of the choices others make. We ask that market-goers be kind, considerate, patient and respectful of the new relaxed policies we’ve put in place,” said Bill Powers, Executive Director, Peekskill BID.

Individual vendors will post their respective Covid rules. Dogs are being welcomed back to the market as well.

The market is also unveiling its new branded logo.

“A market that’s been around for more than 30 years deserves a fresh look and unique branding. The logo will be used in all print promotions and on new street banners,” said Powers.

Looking to vend at this year’s Farmers Market? Contact market manager Barbara Gips at BarbaraG@EventsRemember.com, or 914-218-3968.