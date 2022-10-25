Ossining and Briarcliff Chambers to Host Spooktacular Fall Fest

A collaboration between the Greater Ossining and Briarcliff Chambers of Commerce and Club Fit, Briarcliff. “Our Chambers are working together to promote the North State Road Business District and increase awareness of this important enclave of local businesses and restaurants. We encourage pedestrians, bicyclists, locals, and visitors to patronize this local business corridor,” states Dr. Gayle Marchica, President of the Greater Ossining Chamber of Commerce.

The Spooktacular Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 12 noon to 5:00 pm. This Spooktacular event is going to be a fun-filled fall experience for kids, adults, and friendly doggies. There will be a kid and doggie costume contest and an adult crazy hat competition. Prizes have been donated by local businesses.

Wacky Inflatables will be on site with fun rides and challenging games. There will be face painting, a Spooktacular Photo Booth, and crafts for the kids. What would an event like this be without some of our favorite foodies? Wanna Empanada, Wrappers Delight, and Reggae Boy are slated for a day of savory cuisine. On tap will be Six Degrees Brewery serving Craft Beer and Cider. We also will be featuring two New York State Distilleries, Springbrook Hollow and Cooper’s Daughter.

The entertainment stage sponsored by Ossining Police Athletic League will host popular local bands and Ossining’s own DJ Johnny G. Special thanks to River Towns Music Group for booking the music and organizing the entertainment schedule:

12pm: Spooktacular Fall Fest Kickoff

12:00-12:30pm: DJ Johnny G

12:30-1:30pm: School of Rock Briarcliff

1:30-2:30pm: Pet Parade & Costume Contest

2:30-3:30pm: Cross Purpose Band

3:30-4:00pm: DJ Johnny G

4:00-5:00pm: 3B’s Band

There will be vendors featuring crafters, new & local small businesses, organizations, Ossining Police Department, and the SPCA dog adoption. Many of these entrepreneurs have been featured in Ossining’s Saturday Pop-UP Market. And of course you don’t want to miss lots of tricks and treats!

Event Sponsors are always a welcome support and we thank businesses and organizations for always lending a “hand-up.” Special thanks to Club Fit, River Towns Music Group, School of Rock-Briarcliff, DJ Johnny G, Cross Purpose Band, 3Bs Band, ENU Builds, Briarcliff Pediatric Dentists, IQ Contracting, River Journal, Latino Business Coalition, BAC Pack, and our stage sponsor-Ossining PAL. Their generosity is greatly appreciated.

The Chamber of Commerce will have a special tent with LOVE OSSINING merch. Mugs, t-shirts, magnets, pens, and key chains will be available for purchase. Our merch has been specially designed by Ossining artist, Mary Ellis. Both Chambers will also be available to answer any questions about opening a small business in Ossining and Briarcliff.

If you are marching in the Briarcliff Ragamuffin Parade in the morning, come on over to Club Fit and join us for more Spooktacular fun. We can’t wait to see everyone at the Spooktacular Fall Fest on Saturday, October 29th (rain date October 30th) at Club Fit Briarcliff, 584 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510.

For more information contact Dr. Gayle Marchica, President, Greater Ossining Chamber of Commerce at 914.886.5043 or ossiningchamber@gmail.com

Visit the Chamber website at www.ossiningchamber.org for a vendor list.