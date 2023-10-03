Northern Westchester Hospital’s Cancer Institute Garden Gets a Makeover

The garden outside Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) has a fresh new look thanks to a $35K grant from the Bedford Garden Club, a non-profit that supports the conservation and beautification of local gardens. The garden – which features eco-friendly, indigenous and sustainable plants, as well as new teak benches, tables and chairs – will be a place for cancer patients and staff to relax, rest and recharge.

The project, spearheaded by Betsy Mitchell and Cecilia Wolfson (members of the garden club), has changed how NWH looks at lawn care across its entire campus. The hospital plans to reduce the use of dyed mulches and to use indigenous, regional plantings that survive in the northeast climate.

“We believe the Cancer Institute will help to restore the mental, social and spiritual health of our cancer patients, their families and staff,” said Derek Anderson, MPH, FACHE, executive director of NWH. “This beautiful eco-friendly and sustainable garden is a model program we hope to reproduce throughout our campus.”

According to the Journal of Health and Caring Sciences, gardens have the potential to improve the quality of life for patients both physically and psychologically.

“Like the process of healing gardening takes time and patience,” added Ms. Mitchell.