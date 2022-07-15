Business

Northern Westchester Hospital Raises $210,000 for Three Non-Profits

July 15, 2022
July,12,2022. Northern Westchester Hospital Golf Outing at Hudson National Golf Club in Croton on Hudson, NY. Photo by Kenneth Gabrielsen

The 2022 Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) Golf Classic fundraiser took place on Tuesday, July 12 at Hudson National Golf Club in Croton-on-the-Hudson, NY. The annual event was sold-out and raised $210,000 to support the non-profit hospital’s mission to offer patient-centered care, through a unique combination of medical expertise, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to humanity that’s close to home.

“Philanthropy and events like this golf classic fundraiser fuels Northern Westchester Hospital’s ability to elevate the scope and quality of superior health care. We are grateful to everyone who participated in today’s golf classic,” said Derek Anderson, executive director at NWH.

