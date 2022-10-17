New & Notworthy: Signal Fire Bread & Matters Coffee

Two new additions to the Peekskill and Croton-on-Hudson business community recently opened their doors. They don’t know each other – yet – but they could certainly go together well.
Read about both businesses and their founders and, more importantly, support them if you can.
Signal Fire Bread
Erin Detrick (left) + Liz Rau
Co-Owners/Bakers
706 North Division Street
Peekskill, N.Y. 10566
Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-12 noon
- bakers@signalfirebread.com
- signalfirebread.com
- Instagram @signalfirebread
Our Origin Story
Signal Fire Bread began in 2018, after Erin moved to the Hudson Valley following several years of working in bakeries in New York City, and joined forces with Liz, who had operated a micro-bakery out of her home. We wanted to build on our experiences to create a bread-focused bakery centered around fresh, regionally sourced grains, and natural fermentation. Making flavorful, nutritious breads and supporting our regional economy through our ingredient purchasing are our main goals.
Why We Chose Peekskill
In February 2021 we leased a wonderful spot in Peekskill, where we converted a defunct black-box theater into a working bakery, and built our own modern wood-fired oven, under the guidance of a professional oven builder. We chose this spot for its open floor plan that could house all our equipment, and for its convenience to Route 9. We began baking in our new space in July 2021, selling bread through our storefront, the Cold Spring Farmers Market, and wholesale accounts.
Our Goods + Services
We are focused on naturally leavened breads made with stone-ground New York-grown grains, along with a rotating lineup of topped focaccias, bialys, cookies, cakes and cinnamon buns available at our shop and market stand. Sourcing our ingredients locally and organically is an important part of our work.
How We Are Different
We use all regionally grown flours, and bake out of a modern Italian deck oven, called a Bassanina, configured to run on wood fuel. We used compressed sawdust, a mill byproduct, as our wood source. We fire it for every bake day, as well as prep work.
Community Engagement
We donate weekly to Fred’s Pantry in Peekskill and Philipstown Food Pantry, with plans to deepen that work as we grow.
Making Progress
We’ve grown tremendously since moving into our own space in Peekskill, and our first year here has been wonderful. More and more people are finding us in our little tucked-away spot on North Division Street. We plan to increase our wholesale and farmers market presence in the area in the next couple years.
Matters Coffee
Trevor Ashley + Jordan Garrett
Co-Founders
50 Maple Street
Croton on Hudson, N.Y. 10520
Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
(914) 810-7248
- MattersCoffeeCompany@gmail.com
- MattersCoffee.com
- Instagram @matterscoffeeco
Our Origin Story
We started in August 2022 after years of brewing up the right time to do so, and in the right community. We offer our customer base specialty-grade coffee that is sustainably sourced from around the world.
Why We Chose Croton-on-Hudson
We are natives of the area.
Our Goods + Services
Specialty coffee, tea, sweet & savory baked goods
How We Are Different
We deliver top-tier, specialty-grade coffee, made to perfection. We also have numerous craft drinks that we offer our customers, some familiar but also many that are unique and seasonal.
Making Progress
We are happy and grateful for the warm and welcoming reception we have gotten from Croton! Because of this we are more excited to be here and serve the Croton community.