New & Notworthy: Signal Fire Bread & Matters Coffee

Two new additions to the Peekskill and Croton-on-Hudson business community recently opened their doors. They don’t know each other – yet – but they could certainly go together well.

Read about both businesses and their founders and, more importantly, support them if you can.

Signal Fire Bread Signal Fire Bread

Erin Detrick (left) + Liz Rau

Co-Owners/Bakers

706 North Division Street

Peekskill, N.Y. 10566

Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-12 noon

bakers@signalfirebread.com

signalfirebread.com

Instagram @signalfirebread

Our Origin Story

Signal Fire Bread began in 2018, after Erin moved to the Hudson Valley following several years of working in bakeries in New York City, and joined forces with Liz, who had operated a micro-bakery out of her home. We wanted to build on our experiences to create a bread-focused bakery centered around fresh, regionally sourced grains, and natural fermentation. Making flavorful, nutritious breads and supporting our regional economy through our ingredient purchasing are our main goals.

Why We Chose Peekskill

In February 2021 we leased a wonderful spot in Peekskill, where we converted a defunct black-box theater into a working bakery, and built our own modern wood-fired oven, under the guidance of a professional oven builder. We chose this spot for its open floor plan that could house all our equipment, and for its convenience to Route 9. We began baking in our new space in July 2021, selling bread through our storefront, the Cold Spring Farmers Market, and wholesale accounts.

Our Goods + Services

We are focused on naturally leavened breads made with stone-ground New York-grown grains, along with a rotating lineup of topped focaccias, bialys, cookies, cakes and cinnamon buns available at our shop and market stand. Sourcing our ingredients locally and organically is an important part of our work.

How We Are Different

We use all regionally grown flours, and bake out of a modern Italian deck oven, called a Bassanina, configured to run on wood fuel. We used compressed sawdust, a mill byproduct, as our wood source. We fire it for every bake day, as well as prep work.

Community Engagement

We donate weekly to Fred’s Pantry in Peekskill and Philipstown Food Pantry, with plans to deepen that work as we grow.

Making Progress

We’ve grown tremendously since moving into our own space in Peekskill, and our first year here has been wonderful. More and more people are finding us in our little tucked-away spot on North Division Street. We plan to increase our wholesale and farmers market presence in the area in the next couple years.

Matters Coffee Matters Coffee

Trevor Ashley + Jordan Garrett

Co-Founders

50 Maple Street

Croton on Hudson, N.Y. 10520

Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

(914) 810-7248

MattersCoffeeCompany@gmail.com

MattersCoffee.com

Instagram @matterscoffeeco

Our Origin Story

We started in August 2022 after years of brewing up the right time to do so, and in the right community. We offer our customer base specialty-grade coffee that is sustainably sourced from around the world.

Why We Chose Croton-on-Hudson

We are natives of the area.

Our Goods + Services

Specialty coffee, tea, sweet & savory baked goods

How We Are Different

We deliver top-tier, specialty-grade coffee, made to perfection. We also have numerous craft drinks that we offer our customers, some familiar but also many that are unique and seasonal.

Making Progress

We are happy and grateful for the warm and welcoming reception we have gotten from Croton! Because of this we are more excited to be here and serve the Croton community.