New & Noteworthy: Needles that Heal and Flowers that Bring Joy

Kathryn Duffy

Kathryn Duffy Acupuncture

After years of working in Manhattan, Dr. Kathryn Duffy was ready for a change in scenery and opened an acupuncture clinic in Peekskill in November 2021. As Duffy became familiar with the area, she realized that her clinic was in the perfect location among the city’s downtown shops and restaurants.

Her services include acupuncture, holistic health advice, and working with associated modalities like cupping and gua sha, a form of bodywork that uses a flat tool to work out adhesions in the muscles and fascia. Duffy offers a hardship discount for people who need her services but can’t afford them.

Duffy spends volunteer time and charitable dollars with New Era Creative Space, a not-for-profit serving school-age children in Peekskill. She also is volunteer president for her business networking group.

Duffy says what sets her practice apart from other forms of healthcare is that she tailors solutions that are unique to each client, taking into consideration their history and all facets of their symptoms. As a holistic practitioner, Duffy is focused on her clients and providing them with a safe space to air their concerns.

32 North Division Street, 2nd Floor Front

Peekskill, NY

(718) 414-0627

Kathrynduffyacupuncture.com

Pamela Hallman-Johnson

Pamela Hallman-Johnson Lily of the Valley Floral Design

Before she settled in Peekskill, Lily of the Valley Floral Design started out as a hobby for Pamela Hallman-Johnson about 20 years ago, when she lived in Mount Vernon. In 2019, Johnson scored two major clients: Kathleen’s Tea Room and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

From there, she built her website, and was awarded a $35,000 Peekskill Micro Enterprise Grant to open her shop in 2021. Peekskill did not have a florist shop downtown, so she took advantage of the unique and timely opportunity to meet customer needs in the city.

Lily of the Valley sells fresh floral arrangements for all occasions: birthdays, sympathy, anniversary, and just because.

In addition, Johnson provides front-scape and home-scape landscape design services. The business also offers Sip-N-Petals events, where four to eight guests can book the shop for two hours, enjoy delectable appetizers, catered by Kathleen’s Tea Room, and learn how to make a fresh floral arrangement.

810 South St, Peekskill, NY 10566

(914) 402-5000

lilyofthevalleyfd.com