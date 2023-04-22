New Martin Ginsburg Park in Yonkers Links Warburton Avenue to Aqueduct Trail

Ginsburg Development Companies joined with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and city officials today to celebrate the dedication of the Martin Ginsburg Park in the Greystone neighborhood that links Warburton Avenue to the Old Croton Aqueduct State Trail.

The new park, which is named after the GDC Founder and Principal Martin Ginsburg, features a stairway and paths that wind through the park that is beautifully landscaped with benches, gardens and shrubs. It is located across the street from GDC’s River Tides at Greystone luxury rental development. The $1 million cost of the project was shared equally by GDC and the City of Yonkers with GDC having done the design and a portion of the construction work.

The new park is named after Ginsburg in recognition of his contributions toward the creation of one of the preeminent apartment living neighborhoods in the County. His first project in the Greystone neighborhood was The Esplande in 1969 followed by Riverhill Tower, Riverhill Condo, Riveredge Apartments, and most recently Rivers Tides at Greystone, 1177@Greystone and Stratus on Hudson.

A ceremony unveiling the new sign to Martin Ginsburg Park was attended by city officials at the entrance to the park off Warburton Avenue. Among those joining Mayor Spano and Martin and Irene Ginsburg were Steve Sansone, Commissioner, Department of Parks and Recreation; Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz; Council Minority Leader Mike Breen; Council Member Shanae Williams and Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi.

“Working with GDC, Yonkers is repurposing underutilized land, reimaging our public, green spaces and reconnecting communities,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “Thank you to Martin Ginsburg for his continued vision and partnership in enhancing public amenities and improving the quality of life for Yonkers.”

“Developing this beautiful new public park with Mayor Spano is an example of a successful public-private partnership. It’s a win/win for the city and the residents of the Greystone neighborhood who now have direct access to the Old Croton Aqueduct State Trail,” said Ginsburg. “Creating public greenspace is vitally important for enhancing the quality of life in our communities. At Ginsburg Development Companies, we have a proud tradition of designing attractive public spaces at many of our developments,” he added.

GDC’s Harbor Square development on the Hudson River in Ossining features a public park with monumental sculptures. Across the Hudson in Haverstraw, GDC has created an extensive waterfront promenade with sculpture trails for several of its luxury rental developments including the recently completed Admirals Cove.

For The Lofts at Saw Mill River rental in Hastings-on-Hudson, GDC dedicated to the Village 1.8 acres of open space for a beautiful park that includes a pedestrian bridge to the South County Trailway which runs by the property.

And in downtown White Plains, GDC’s City Square development near the Metro-North train station features a City Square private park deck with a dramatic fountain, plentiful seating, a putting green, a BBQ Pavilion and a 2,000-step, 4-level walking path with landscaping and sculptures. For GDC’s Fort Hill Apartments at The Abbey Inn in Peekskill, GDC donated 52 acres to expand the historic Fort Hill Park which features a variety of existing and new hiking trails.