Chamber’s Novel Networking Event Will Use Improv to Help Marketers

For any business owner, marketing is essential to both retaining and recruiting customers, but that doesn’t mean it also can’t be fun figuring out new and effective ways to do it. That’s the light-hearted spirit behind an unusual new seminar called Marketing Improv(e), which blends networking with audience participation to help attendees leave with new marketing ideas and new business connections.

Hosted by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, the give-and-take conversation will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Cortlandt Colonial Restaurant, 5714 Albany Post Road, Cortlandt 10567. The fee of $22 for Gateway Chamber members and $27 for non-members includes hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and soft drinks. REGISTER HERE.



“Marketing your business can be fun, and we not only can prove it but improv(e) it,” says Westchester marketing guru Mike Dardano of Buzz Potential, who is moderating the Marketing Improv(e) with Bruce Apar, editorial director of the event’s media sponsor, River Journal North.

“Creativity comes from a free flow of thoughts,” said Apar, “so Mike’s and my job is to get everyone involved, spitballing whatever ideas pop into their heads, including members of the Chamber’s Marketing Committee, who will be on hand to offer their expertise. But we fully anticipate a lot of valuable advice also will come directly from the audience. They’re as much part of the improv as are we.”



Audience members are encouraged to come with marketing questions and challenges they may have. They will be incentivized with the awarding of Marketing Bucks (real cash), courtesy of sponsor Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union.