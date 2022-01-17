Local Insurance Broker Goes Global

One of the area’s most familiar business names, Charles Newman Co., has joined The Hilb Group, a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

Based in Peekskill, Charles Newman Co. is a licensed full-service broker providing clients with a broad array of products and offerings including group health, as well as ancillary and voluntary employee benefits coverage. Charles Newman, Ilana Arbeit, David Arbeit, and their team of insurance professionals have joined Hilb Group’s Tri-State regional operations.

***

The Newman Co. is relocating its offices in March to The Hat Factory on No. Division Street, from its current downtown space on South Street.

“We are extremely excited to join the Hilb Group,’ said agency leader Charles (“Chuck”) Newman. “This partnership marks a tremendous step in not only allowing us to maintain the strength of our local connections, but also to further enhance the resources and offerings we can deliver to our customers, now and for the future.”

“Hilb’s employee benfits presence is robust,” Newman told River Journal North, “and it’s still growing, and we want to be part of that growth. It’s very exciting. I’m the rainmaker-in-chief and my every day is bringing new opportunities for the firm. For me, this is a great next step in a long career.

Newman, who started in sales with his dad’s company, Hudson River Boat Sales, has been in sales 45 years, 30 of those in the insurance business.