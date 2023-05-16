Business

Local Brewery Collaborates with Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance

May 16, 2023

On June 1, Sing Sing Kill Brewery will kick-oﬀ Pride month with a DJ Dance Party. Once again, the brewery has partnered with the Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance for a collaboration brew. However, this is the ﬁrst time they are canning the Pride Rye-It! which is a sessionable, juicy, Rye IPA. “We wanted to create a can design that is as special as the beer,” describes Lisa Chang, graphic designer and co-owner of the SSKB. The cans are a limited release.

Throughout the month of June, every time the Brewery customers pay their tab they will be invited to make a donation to The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the U.S.

Christina Picciano, founder of the Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance has collaborated with SSKB a number of times including past pride-themed brews and several music events. This year she broadened her partnership with SSKB by producing the monthly LOFT Night Out series, “Bringing the LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center programming to SSKB has been a very eﬀective way to highlight our community’s talent while creating a space of belonging.”

Picciano continued, “SSKB has always welcomed queer performers. They have never said no in a time when I heard ‘no’ a lot.”

The limited release Pride Rye-It! can incorporates the brewery’s arches design with the colors of the inclusive Pride flag.

“From the day we opened our doors, we’ve been an inclusive, safe space, which is core to the brewery’s values,” said Matt Curtin, Head Brewer and co-owner of SSKB. “It’s always fun doing stuﬀ with Christina. We’ve been friends for so long it’s a natural extension of our partnership with her and the Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance.”

Sing Sing Kill Brewery is located at 75 Spring Street, Ossining, NY.

