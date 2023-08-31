Latino U College Access Receives PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grant

Latino U College Access (LUCA) is proud to announce that it has been awarded one of PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grants. The PepsiCo Foundation is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies. The program is a part of the company’s efforts to support local communities by providing resources for valuable programming, such as LUCA’s programs that empower low-income, first-generation Latino students on their journeys to and through college.

LUCA is one of one hundred public charities and organizations across the United States and Canada awarded the $10,000 Community Impact Grant. Through strategic partnerships, such as the Community Impact Grant, the PepsiCo Foundation aspires to provide lasting change by tackling the challenges of inequality through access to economic opportunity, clean water, and food security.

“Latino U College Access exists to level the playing field in higher education for Latino families. We are proud to work with first-generation college students to ensure that they have equal access to opportunities and make their college dreams come true,” said Cosette Gutierrez, Executive Director of LUCA. “We are very thankful for the ongoing support of the PepsiCo Foundation that allows LUCA to support even more deserving students and families. Gracias, PepsiCo Foundation!”

The Community Impact Grants are meant to have an immediate and direct impact on our community.

“We look up to the community organizations that work tirelessly every day to ensure their neighbors thrive,” said C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation. “PepsiCo has a long history of working with local partners to invest in communities where our consumers and associates live and work. We’re proud to support these organizations in making lasting change.”