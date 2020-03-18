Honoring the Crème de la Community

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce honored five members for their contributions to the community during its annual awards dinner in February at Colonial Terrace. (From left) Martin Ginsburg, Ginsburg Development Companies, received the Business of the Year Award for property development investment in Peekskill; Barbara DeNoia accepted the Chairman’s Award on behalf of her husband Larry DeNoia, a popular Peekskill Rotarian and Chamber member, who passed away in December; Brian Fassett accepted the Volunteer of the Year Award for his work with the Peekskill Business Improvement District (BID) and Peekskill Pride; Jeffrey Cobelli of Good 4 You Productions accepted the Young Professional of the Year Award; Evan Liaskos accepted the Quality of Life Award for Cortlandt Colonial Manor Restaurant’s charitable work. Photo: Howard Copeland, Scott Camera.