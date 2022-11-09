Go Around The World With These Incredible Slot Games

We all know the feeling of being stuck in a rut, going to the same place day in and day out. But what if there was a way to mix things up and travel to new destinations without even leaving your house?

All you need is a laptop, desktop, or even just your phone, and you can be spinning the reels of some of the most popular travel slots from the comfort of your own home. So sit back, relax, and let these seven slot titles that have been hand-picked below take you on a journey across the globe, as each of them will give you an experience unlike any other and potentially satisfy any wanderlust you may have lurking inside you.

Safari Gold Megaways

If you are looking to escape the cold winter weather, then Safari Gold Megaways by Blueprint Gaming is the perfect slot for you. Set in the heart of Africa, this slot will transport you to the savannah where you will get up close and personal with some of the most iconic animals on the continent, including lions, elephants, and zebra. With 117,649 ways to win, this slot is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

Savanna Stampede

If it is big wins you are after, then look no further than Merkur Gaming’s Savanna Stampede title. This high-paying slot will take you on a journey through the African plains where you will come face-to-face with some of the most feared predators on the continent, including the fearsome lion. Throw in the fact that there is a range of different bonus features including free spins available, the trip to the African savannah will truly feel worth your time!

Persian Fortune

For something a little bit different, why not give Persian Fortune a try? This Persian-themed slot by Red Tiger Gaming will transport you to ancient Persia where you will have the chance to rub shoulders with one of the most recognizable characters in Aladdin. Indeed, Persian Fortune is a great option for those looking for an exciting and rewarding online gaming experience.

Tiki Fruits

If paradise is more your style, then Tiki Fruits is certainly worth checking out. This Hawaiian-themed slot – also from Red Tiger Gaming and one of the many popular 32Red casino UK slots available in the extensive collection of travel titles to play – will whisk you away to an idyllic island where you will be surrounded by palm trees, crystal-clear waters, and towering volcanoes. While a number of bonus features are possible to trigger, the fact that the game can provide a rather calming feeling and one that can be beneficial to those looking to unwind.

Amazon Kingdom

For something truly unique, try your hand at Amazon Kingdom. This jungle-themed slot takes you deep into the Amazon rainforest where you will come face-to-face with some of the most dangerous animals on earth. From anacondas to cougars, as well as Warrior Kings and Queens, this slot will certainly keep you on your toes.

Almighty Aztec

Microgaming’s Almighty Aztec is a slot game that takes you back in time to ancient Mexico, where you will get to experience all the sights and sounds of the Aztec civilization. With 10 paylines available, as well as a range of special features, this is definitely a game worth checking out if you want to experience the Aztec period of history and time.

Book of Atem

Last but not least is Book of Atem; an Egyptian-themed slot by Microgaming and All41 Studios that takes you on a journey back in time to Ancient Egypt. Here, you will have the chance to explore some of history’s most famous landmarks like The Great Pyramid of Giza and The Valley of Kings while also spinning for a chance at some huge rewards. It is an ideal game to help you feel as though you have been transported to one of history’s most iconic time periods.

Conclusion

There are so many different amazing options when it comes to choosing travel slots that it can be hard to decide which one(s) is right for you! Nonetheless, with such a variety of different titles and themes possible to choose from, you can rest assured that you know you will be able to go on an incredible travel experience when playing any of these games!