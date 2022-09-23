Free Eye Exams for Uninsured Greenburgh Residents

This Sunday, September 25, Sterling Optical will be offering free exam, eyeglasses and lenses to 75 people who don’t have insurance.

The town of Greenburgh is working with Sterling Optical. Those interested in taking advantage of this generous offer for only those who are uninsured must complete the form by Friday.

Email Paul Feiner if you want the application – pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Fill out an application and see if you qualify for a free eye exam, frames and lenses. Fill out an application and submit to HartsdaleSterling@gmail.com before (Friday) September 23, 2022. Only qualified applicants who complete the application forms will be considered. All emails should have the subject heading “COMMUNITY GIVE BACK”. Only patients who have a confirmed appointment time will be seen. Unfortunately, no walk-in appointments are available.

Free single vision eyeglasses will be provided, for many, on the same day as your exam. You must be available to come for an eye exam on Sunday, October 25th to the Greenburgh location provided during the confirmation process. All emails should have the subject heading

PLEASE NOTE: Only patients without eye insurance will be considered.