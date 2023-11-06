Final Sleepy Hollow NY Forward Session Set for Nov 8

The final meeting of the Sleepy Hollow NY Forward Local Planning Committee (LPC) will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 8pm at the James F. Galgano Senior Center (55 Elm Street). The LPC will vote on the final slate of projects that will be recommended to the State fo New York for funding.

After two community workshops, and five Local Planning Committee meetings, Sleepy Hollow NY forward will conclude their public engagement process and submit a list for projects to the State of New York for consideration.

The public is urged to attend this final meeting to learn more about these projects and make comment.

Building on the momentum of the State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the New York Forward program supports development and implementation of strategic investment plans for downtowns located within smaller communities with historic character. By adopting the same “plan-then-act” strategy as the DRI, New York Forward programs aim to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. This program focuses on creating healthy, vibrant, walkable downtowns that catalyze sustainable economic development and accrue numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits to the locality, the region, and the State as a whole.

A Local Planning Committee (LPC) with 12 members met for the first time on May 25th in Sleepy Hollow. The panel is co-chaired by Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna and Mayor Martin Ruytna and Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of The Business Council of Westchester (BCW). LPC members include Rev. Christian Santiago, Jessica Mejias, Kirsten Hase-McLaughlin, Laura Rey Innarelli, Mark Soja, Michele Gonzalez, Michelle Spino Adruss, Trustee Rene Leon, Sara Hodgdon and Torrance Walley.

The NY Forward program is led by the NYS Department of State in partnership with Empire State Development (ESD), NYS Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), and NYSERDA.