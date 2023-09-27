County to Host First Multilingual Job Fair at Westchester County Center

In today’s interconnected world, the ability to communicate effectively is of utmost importance. Employers throughout Westchester are looking for ways to interact with and expand their reach in an ever changing and diverse County. In an effort to connect local businesses with job seekers that have the ability to speak multiple languages, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development is hosting a Multilingual Job Fair. Participation and parking are free. Due to the tremendous interest from participants, the event was moved from The Little Theatre to the main floor of the County Center to accommodate all employers and job seekers.

There will be businesses representing industries such as healthcare, transportation, education and more exhibiting alongside municipalities, schools and other institutions looking to hire skilled individuals who possess the valuable ability to speak multiple languages.

Thursday, September 28

9 a.m. – Noon

Westchester County Center

198 Central Ave

White Plains, NY 10601