City of Peekskill Launches Peekskill Day with the Declaration of Blondie Day

The City of Peekskill launched Peekskill Day on Friday, November 17th, declaring it Blondie Day. The launch of Peekskill Day was held a/t Blondery, located at 922 Main Street in Peekskill, where city officials presented owner Auzerais Bellamy with a proclamation to recognize November 17th as Blondie Day in celebration of her one year anniversary. Peekskill Day is a new initiative started by the City of Peekskill and the Office of Economic Development to recognize businesses in our area by having a day dedicated for them.

“We are excited for the launch of Peekskill Day as a way to celebrate businesses in our community,” said City Manager Matt Alexander. “Local businesses are the heart of our community, and we look forward to celebrating and recognizing businesses throughout the city as part of our Peekskill Day initiative.”

“It’s an honor to be the trailblazers, shaping history in Peekskill,” said Auzerais Bellamy, Founder of Blondery. “We’re thrilled to be the first business to have a dedicated day in this vibrant city, and we look forward to continuing our journey of success and community partnership.”

“The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce is excited for the launch of Peekskill Day and congratulates Blondery for its Blondie Day,” said Carole Voisey, Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. “Blondery is a great addition to the City of Peekskill and I don’t think I have ever walked by without stopping in to buy something sweet. I look forward to future celebrations of our local businesses and thank the City of Peekskill for its efforts.”

“The Peekskill Business Improvement District is so delighted to have Blondery here in the downtown and congratulate Auzerais on her one year anniversary and for the recognition of Blondie Day here in the City of Peekskill,” said Bill Powers, Executive Director of the Peekskill Business Improvement District. “Auzerais could have chosen anywhere to locate her world class business, but she chose Peekskill, New York, and we are lucky to have her here in our community.”

“Congratulation to Blondery on receiving Peekskill’s inaugural designation of November 17, 2023 as Blondery Day,” said Matthew Rudikoff, City of Peekskill Economic Development Specialist. “Whether you are stopping in their shop at 922 Main Street or ordering their delicious offerings online at blondery.com, you are supporting a small business and our local economy.”

All businesses located in the City of Peekskill are welcome to participate in Peekskill Day and members of the community are welcome to submit nominations for businesses they would like to see recognized. For more information or to submit a nomination, please contact Stephanie Romero, Executive Assistant to the City Manager, at (914) 734-4245 or via email at sromero@cityofpeekskill.com.