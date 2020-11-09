Apple Farm Opens in Peekskill

Joining anchor tenants CVS and McDonald’s, Apple Farm, a grocery store, opened November 6 in Blue Mountain Plaza shopping center at 20 Welcher Avenue in Peekskill . With successful stores already in White Plains and Croton-on-Hudson, the Apple Farm Peekskill location marks a move further north for this highly-trafficked grocery.

Apple Farm is well known for its fresh produce and fresh fish sections (and fresh meat in Peekskill), as well as a large grocery area, cheese assortments, prepared foods, Asian specialties, fresh flowers and more. A favorite for its low prices and high quality food, Apple Farm includes a wide assortment of organic foods, including milk. Apple Farm is a family owned business.

Blue Mountain Plaza has itself undergone roughly $10 million in recent renovations and upgrades, enhancing the customer experience. Conveniently located off of Route 9, Blue Mountain offers one-stop shopping. Kurtsam Realty President and shopping center owner Joanne Landau pointed to the revival of Peekskill’s downtown and train station areas. “Peekskill has become a destination – a place to be,” she said. “We are excited to be a part of it.” Mayor Andre Rainey, Council persons Patricia Riley and Ramon Fernandez, Kurtsam Realty Corp. owners Joanne Landau and Fred Schwalb and Apple Farm officials Dan Kim and Sang Ho Lee attended the Friday opening.