100.7 WHUD Radiothon for the Kids Returning to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

Now hear this! The annual 100.7 WHUD Radiothon for the Kids (Radiothon) is returning to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital November 16-18, after two years of in-studio broadcasts. 100.7 WHUD personalities will speak live from the lobby of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital with children and their families who will share their stories of triumph over significant medical challenges. Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital nurses and physicians will also speak live in what is sure to be an energetic and uplifting environment.

All donations will support the lifesaving and life-changing pediatric services the hospital provides to children of all ages. Community members seeking to support the hospital through donations are encouraged to call 1.888.499.5437 during the live event, which will broadcast on 100.7 WHUD November 16 and 17 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and November 18 from 5am to 10am. The hospital will also accept donations through November 21 by texting “MFCH” to 51555 or online at WHUD.com.

Brave children are the heartbeat of the Radiothon, and these former patients are hospital ambassadors representing the thousands of children cared by Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital services annually:

Jameson, 2, of Montgomery spent six days in Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and had multiple heart surgeries before his first birthday. Today, Jameson is doing extremely well and continues to be monitored by his care team at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.

After initial care at WMCHealth’s MidHudson Regional Hospital, Chase, 8, of Beacon, was transferred to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital after what was thought to be a simple cold evolved into sinusitis and a serious brain infection. Chase underwent multiple neurosurgeries and spent significant time in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Thanks to the care he received at both hospitals, Chase has returned home and is doing well.

Taylor, 9, of Stamford began showing symptoms of paralysis and was diagnosed with septic arthritis, which necessitated two surgeries and additional treatment. At Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, doctors removed a sizable portion of thigh muscle, which was diseased by flesh-eating bacteria. After seven weeks in the hospital, today Taylor walks, runs, jumps and does everything a child can do

Chloe, 14, of Dobbs Ferry collapsed at a Father’s Day picnic. An aneurysm was the cause and emergency surgery was performed at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital as a corrective measure. The surgery was a success and today, Chloe is a member of the French Honor Society at her school, a skilled basketball player, a Girl Scout and a Sunday school teacher-in-training at her church.

Contact Irene Tsetsekos at 914.493.2575 if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.