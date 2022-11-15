$1 Million Donation to Phelps Creates David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge

The legacy of philanthropist David Swope continues to impact the community in which he lived and that he loved. His posthumous $1 million donation formally opened the David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge adjacent to the new private patient wing at Phelps Hospital last week. His sister, Dorothea (Dorry) Swope, was joined by Phelps Hospital’s Community Board chair Kevin J. Plunkett, executive director, Eileen Egan and president of the hospital’s medical staff, Emil Nigro, MD, along with family, friends, hospital staff and admirers of David’s at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The generous gift allowed Phelps to create the David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge, a new reception/greeter station for the entire 3rd floor, serving the new private patient wing, the endoscopy unit, and the operating rooms in the Surgical Pavilion and Pain Center. The new family waiting area features Hudson River views, calming music and photos and complimentary snacks, water, coffee and tea that will help to comfort family members visiting or waiting for their loved ones at the hospital.

“My brother was always forward-thinking, optimistic and devoted to the community,” said Ms. Swope. “Although he donated to many different organizations throughout the Hudson Valley, David believed Phelps Hospital was special and that having a quality hospital is critical to the health and well-being of the surrounding community.”

David Swope was a New York City attorney and co-founder of Club Fit, but in his 60s gradually shifted away from his business interests to devote his time to non-profit organizations. He served on multiple boards in an assortment of organizations in the community including Phelps Hospital. David’s father also served as a founding board member of Phelps Hospital.

“I was fortunate enough to have served with David on the Phelps Hospital board of trustees. He loved giving back to the community and was the embodiment of a generous philanthropist who put others first,” said Mr. Plunkett. “Some of the many projects he helped to champion at Phelps, include the hospital’s emergency department and Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It’s only appropriate that we have an area named after him that helps improve the lives of others. This celebrates his life and legacy.”