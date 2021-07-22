Wallauer Celebrates 100 Years of Design Excellence

In 1921, Clarence Wallauer gave up his job as a paint salesman to open up his namesake store in White Plains along with his son-in-law Bob Duncan Sr. One hundred years and four generations later, Wallauer Paint & Design boasts 16 locations in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.

Though it started as a paint store, under the leadership of Bob Sr., his son Bob Jr., and Bob Jr’s two daughters, Donna and Debbie, Wallauer has evolved into a full-service paint and hardware retailer and design center, providing its customers with all their interior design and home décor needs.

Wallauer has grown by focusing on providing the best brands and service to its customers. That includes partnering with other leading brands such as Benjamin Moore, Ace Hardware and Hunter Douglas. And the highest-quality service comes from its employees, many of whom have been with the company for years. “A lot of our employees have been with us for twenty years or more,” noted COO Edward Klein. “With the right people, the right training and the support of our partners, Benjamin Moore and Ace Hardware, the sum of the parts makes us all better.”

Paint continues to be at the core of Wallauer’s business with over 5,000 paint color options to choose from. But today, hardware and design services are a growing part of its offerings. “In five stores we have an Ace Hardware store within the store and in seven stores, we offer design and color consultation, Hunter Douglas window treatments, wall coverings and upholstery,” said Klein.

As a family and a business, Wallauer has been guided by the same philosophy since the beginning: “Good old-fashioned family values, a team approach, and integrity.” And those values can be seen in how they support the communities they serve. From sponsoring Little League teams and arts organizations to donating paint to the restoration of George Washington’s command post during the Battle of White Plains, Wallauer and the Duncan family consider giving back to be an essential part of their brand essence.

As a thank you to its new and long-time customers, Wallauer is awarding a $100 gift certificate to one shopper in each store every month through December. To register for the drawings and find out about other specials tied to their 100th anniversary, visit wallauer.com/100. You can also shop online at Wallauer.com and pick-up in any one of their store locations.