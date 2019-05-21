Tompkins Mahopac Bank Announces the Return of Food Truck Fridays

Following a successful launch last fall, Tompkins Mahopac Bank (TMB) is expanding its Food Truck Fridays to Dutchess and Westchester counties this summer. The series of events, featuring free lunch for any member of the community, will commence on June 7 in Putnam Valley and run through the end of September.

Over 300 people attended Food Truck Fridays last October, which took place at TMB branches in Putnam County. Guests enjoyed pizza, burgers, fries and more, compliments of the bank, and its generosity went beyond free cuisine. In a show of its longstanding commitment to the community, TMB made donations to Putnam Community Action Partnership and the St. John the Evangelist Food Pantry, two organizations dedicated to stopping hunger locally. To further its impact, TMB will make charitable donations to local non-profits at the upcoming events, including Putnam Valley Community Pantry (CAP), the Brewster Chamber, Kickin’ Back LTD, Sisters of Charity Yonkers, Community Cares and Meals on Wheels.

“We’re so pleased to bring Food Truck Fridays back, and to even more communities, this year,” said Jerry Klein, CEO of TMB. “The initiative is a perfect pairing of fun and philanthropy, and that’s what we’re all about.”

TMB’s Food Truck Fridays will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays, including: