Tarrytown Man Named to Open Door Foundation Board

Patrick Whalen, a finance executive and resident of Tarrytown, has been named to the Foundation Board of Open Door Family Medical Centers.

Open Door is a Federally Qualified Health Center that cares every day for nearly 1,000 adults and children in the Hudson Valley Region – with more than 300,000 patient visits annually – regardless of their ability to pay. Open Door offers primary medical care, dental care, integrated behavioral health care and wellness services at its service sites in Ossining, Port Chester, Sleepy Hollow, Mount Kisco, Brewster and Mamaroneck, its seven school-based health centers in Ossining and Port Chester, and its new dental practice in Saugerties. Founded in 1972, the organization also provides programs in good nutrition, stress reduction and physical activity to help families stay healthy.

“Joining the board of the Open Door Foundation allows me to focus on a local growing charity that does the type of work that I believe is most critical to the community, for those that need it the most,” said Whalen, who is the CEO of Liquid Digital, a crypto asset manager and commodity market maker. “Healthcare is the preeminent issue of our society and I believe that Open Door can become synonymous with the best care and best thinking in the space and be ubiquitous across all of Westchester.”

Whalen has spent his entire career in finance. Prior to joining Liquid Digital, he most recently served as a managing director and head of Americas Execution Sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and, before this, as COO of a startup quantitative hedge fund. He holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He has long been active in charity and community work. He previously served as a trustee of the Catholic Charities of the New York Diocese and as Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

“Pat is a highly respected finance executive who has played a pivotal role in the community for many years,” said Sue Ann Fuirst, the chairman of the foundation board. “We’re thrilled to have him as part of our foundation board and we believe he’ll provide us with a critical voice in helping Open Door move forward.”

The Open Door Foundation raises critical funds that benefit Open Door Family Medical Centers and local community health initiatives. By supporting the Open Door Foundation, patrons advance innovative prevention programs, such as wellness services and patient advocacy. For more information on the foundation, visit www.opendoormedical.org/foundation