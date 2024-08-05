Cortlandt Travel Team Wins Greater Hudson Valley Championship

Congratulations to the Cortlandt American 10U Travel Team, who won the D4 Gold Bracket Championship for the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League on August 3, 2024 in Danbury, CT.
The Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League (GHVBL) has hosted teams all over NY & CT for more than 25 seasons. GHVBL just completed the largest year in its League’s history, including the 80 teams who competed in the 10U division from throughout Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, NYC Metro, Fairfield, & surrounding counties in NY, NJ & CT.
TEAM (in alphabetical order):
Ryan Byrd
Henry Clarke-Gebhard
Declan Cohall
Ryan Ferraguzzi
Peter Fatica
Jose Gonzalez
Colin Harkins
Bobby Higgins
Bryson Mendez
Cooper Moscati
Carter Rexhouse
Brayden Steinberg
Haiden Tarkington
The team is lead by Coach Shawn Tarkington and Assistant Coaches Bryan Harkins and James Gebhard.