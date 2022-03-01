Rep. Mondaire Jones Announces Winner of Black History Month Creative Competition

Students in grades 6 through 12 submitted videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history as part of Jones’ second annual Black History Month competition

Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) announced the winner of his second annual Black History Month Creative Competition. During Black History Month, Congressman Jones invited students in New York’s 17th Congressional District to submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history. After careful consideration by Jones and his staff, Taina Brown-Bey of Peekskill was declared the winner for her recreation of Kathleen Cleaver’s remarks on natural Black hair.

Her winning video can be found here.

“Congratulations to Taina Brown-Bey for winning our second annual Black History Month Creative Competition,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “From biographies of Black businesspeople to reenactments of iconic moments of the Civil Rights Movement, I was blown away by the creativity and ingenuity displayed by this year’s entrants. These young people remind us that even though Black History Month has come to a close, Black history is being made each and every day in communities across New York and around the world. That is something to celebrate.”